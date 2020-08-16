Tucker hits game-ending homer as Astros sweep Mariners 3-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Tucker drove a 96-mph fastball from Erik Swanson (0-2) deep to right for his first career game-ending homer.

Houston also got a terrific effort from its bullpen in its fifth win in six games overall. The Astros won for the 24th time in their last 26 games against the Mariners.

Andre Scrubb, Enoli Paredes, Blake Taylor and Ryan Pressly (1-0) combined for 3 1/3 innings of one-hit ball in relief of Lance McCullers.

Seattle wasted a solid performance by Justus Sheffield, who allowed one earned run and six hits in six innings. Kyle Lewis had two hits and drove in a run.