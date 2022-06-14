Tucker goes deep as Astros rally in 8th to beat Rangers 4-3 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer June 14, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) watches his two-run home run, in front of Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff and home plate umpire Junior Valentine during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe, right, celebrates his two run home run with Adolis Garcia (53) after they scored during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker (30) watches his two-run home run next to Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Texas Rangers' Ezequiel Duran, right, dives back to first base, beating the pickoff tag by Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Texas Rangers' Nathaniel Lowe watches his his two-run home run next to Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro and umpire Junior Valentine during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Tucker extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, and the AL West-leading Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Rangers reliever John King (1-3) retired only one of the five batters he faced. That was an RBI groundout by Yordan Álvarez on the pitch before Tucker hit his 12th homer of the season, a two-run shot that capped the four-run outburst.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS