Tsitsipas calls Kyrgios bully after Wimbledon hubbub, loss HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer July 2, 2022 Updated: July 2, 2022 5:58 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of18 Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his third round men's singles match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Australia's Nick Kyrgios during a break in his third round men's singles match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Australia's Nick Kyrgios talks to the umpire during a third round men's singles match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Australia's Nick Kyrgios talks to an official during a third round men's singles match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas speaks with an official during his third round men's singles match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during a break in his third round men's singles match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his third round men's singles match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas looks on during his third round men's singles match against Australia's Nick Kyrgios on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Australia's Nick Kyrgios on the ground during his third round men's singles match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts after losing a point to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during a third round men's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Australia's Nick Kyrgios during their third round men's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates a point against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during a third round men's singles match on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Nick Kyrgios cursed at the Wimbledon chair umpire and asked, “Are you dumb?” He demanded to see a Grand Slam supervisor after questioning why his opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas, didn’t forfeit their ever-contentious, never-boring match for angrily hitting a ball into the stands after dropping the second set.
Unsatisfied with the response, Kyrgios asked, “What are you talking about, bro?” Then came this: “Bro, bring out more supervisors. I’m not done. Bring ’em all out. I don’t care. I’m not playing until we get to the bottom of this.”
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH