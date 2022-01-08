Tshiebwe, Washington help No. 16 Kentucky top Georgia 92-77

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 29 points and 17 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added a school-record 17 assists with 17 points, and No. 16 Kentucky shot 63% after halftime to pull away from Georgia for a 92-77 victory on Saturday night.

Both teams looked to rebound from close losses, intensity reflected in a back-and-forth first half featuring 10 lead changes. Late baskets by Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. (14 points) helped the Wildcats (12-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) lead 40-37 at halftime before mounting several spurts, including a 13-4 run over four minutes that made it 73-56. They made 22 of 35 in the second half and finished 40 of 70 (57%).