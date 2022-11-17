Skip to main content
Sports

Troy 73, Merrimack 54

Derring 2-7 0-0 6, McKoy 1-3 0-0 3, Savage 0-0 0-0 0, Stinson 0-5 4-4 4, Reid 4-9 3-4 11, Bennett 4-12 2-2 12, Derkack 3-5 7-8 13, Filchner 1-4 0-0 3, Etumnu 0-0 2-4 2, Emery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 18-22 54.

TROY (4-0)

Tshimanga 1-4 1-2 3, Williams 4-6 0-0 8, Muhammad 2-4 0-0 4, Phillips 2-6 0-0 4, Punter 2-5 8-9 14, Eugene 4-9 0-0 9, Miles 6-12 0-1 13, Turner 4-7 0-2 8, Fields 0-3 2-4 2, Geffrard 4-7 0-0 8, Cole 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 11-18 73.

Halftime_Troy 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 6-24 (Bennett 2-6, Derring 2-6, Filchner 1-3, McKoy 1-3, Derkack 0-2, Reid 0-2, Stinson 0-2), Troy 4-12 (Punter 2-3, Miles 1-2, Eugene 1-3, Cole 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Muhammad 0-2). Fouled Out_Derkack. Rebounds_Merrimack 24 (Derkack 9), Troy 42 (Phillips, Fields 7). Assists_Merrimack 8 (Bennett 4), Troy 16 (Muhammad, Phillips, Punter, Eugene 3). Total Fouls_Merrimack 22, Troy 20.

More for you
Written By