Trout homers, Sandoval spins gem as Angels top Guardians 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout homered and drove in three runs, and Patrick Sandoval pitched seven innings of two-hit ball Tuesday night as the surging Los Angeles Angels defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 for their third straight victory.
Trout drove a slider from Triston McKenzie (0-2) into the bullpens in left field for a two-run shot in the third inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead. He was inches from a second home run in the fifth, but the ball hit the wall in the left-field corner for an RBI double to score Shohei Ohtani.