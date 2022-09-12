Trout HR 7th game in a row; Guardians beat Angels, pad lead BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Sep. 12, 2022 Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 10:02 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game, one shy of the major league record, but the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Monday night.
Amed Rosario doubled home Steven Kwan with the go-ahead run in the seventh for Cleveland, which increased its advantage to three games over the Chicago White Sox and five games over third-place Minnesota.