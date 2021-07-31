Track cycling efforts in US hampered by outdated facilities DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer July 30, 2021 Updated: July 31, 2021 3:11 a.m.
GOTEMBA, Japan (AP) — There was a time in America when thousands of fans would don their best suits and shirtwaists, their bowler hats and finest jewelry, and descend on Madison Square Garden in New York to watch the world's best cyclists.
In fact, the old arena even lent its name to one of track cycling's signature events, the Madison, a two-person team effort that's returning to the Olympic program for the Tokyo Games.