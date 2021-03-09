Townsend's jumper gives No. 18 Gonzaga women WCC title March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 6:54 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jill Townsend scored on an 15-foot fadeaway jumper as time expired and No. 18 Gonzaga rallied past second-seeded BYU 43-42 on Tuesday in the West Coast Conference championship to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
Kaylynne Truong inbounded the ball with 0.6 seconds to play, finding Townsend on the left side of the lane. Townsend, one of three starters who did not start because of illness, came off a Jenn Wirth screen and just got the shot off over 6-foot-7 Sara Hamson as time expired.