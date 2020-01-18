Townsend has career-high 32, leads Denver past Omaha 91-76

DENVER (AP) — Jase Townsend had a career-high 32 points as Denver snapped its 10-game losing streak, beating Omaha 91-76 on Saturday.

Townsend made 8 of 10 3-pointers and the Pioneers were 11 of 20 from 3-point distance.

Ade Murkey had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Denver (5-15, 1-5 Summit League). Robert Jones added 15 points and eight rebounds.

KJ Robinson had 23 points for the Mavericks (10-10, 3-2). Matt Pile added 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Marlon Ruffin had 10 points. JT Gibson, Omaha's leading scorer this season, missed 14 shots — 11 of which were 3-point attempts — and finished with 10 points.

After leading 40-33 at halftime, Denver opened the second half with consecutive 3-pointers by Townsend, Roscoe Eastmond and Taelyr Gatlin to go up 49-35. Shortly thereafter, Townsend hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the lead was 55-40. Omaha drew within six once but Denver finished strong, scoring the game’s final seven points.

Denver plays North Dakota on the road on Thursday. Nebraska Omaha takes on Western Illinois at home on Thursday.

