Toronto Raptors Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
VanVleet 37 36.8 242-617 .392 122-328 130-145 .897 736 19.9
Siakam 33 35.3 238-535 .445 41-138 134-164 .817 651 19.7
Powell 40 30.4 266-536 .496 114-257 136-156 .872 782 19.6
Lowry 35 34.8 204-467 .437 99-251 111-126 .881 618 17.7
Boucher 42 23.9 210-389 .540 68-157 103-136 .757 591 14.1
Anunoby 25 33.4 127-261 .487 54-135 41-55 .745 349 14.0
Ellenson 2 19.0 5-14 .357 2-9 3-4 .750 15 7.5
Davis 33 14.8 86-208 .413 44-121 16-18 .889 232 7.0
Baynes 39 19.4 100-236 .424 20-80 23-32 .719 243 6.2
Bembry 30 17.4 58-109 .532 9-27 15-22 .682 140 4.7
Johnson 37 14.1 38-99 .384 24-64 11-14 .786 111 3.0
Thomas 25 7.5 22-58 .379 15-39 6-7 .857 65 2.6
Watanabe 26 11.6 21-67 .313 13-35 9-10 .900 64 2.5
Watson 22 8.7 19-44 .432 14-33 2-4 .500 54 2.5
Flynn 17 9.1 15-52 .288 6-29 4-6 .667 40 2.4
Len 7 10.9 5-10 .500 3-6 3-6 .500 16 2.3
McCaw 4 7.3 1-1 1.000 0-0 3-3 1.000 5 1.3
Harris 4 3.5 1-4 .250 1-2 0-0 .000 3 0.8
TEAM 42 240.0 1658-3707 .447 649-1711 750-908 .826 4715 112.3
OPPONENTS 42 240.0 1623-3530 .460 597-1581 873-1100 .794 4716 112.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
VanVleet 24 135 159 4.3 244 6.6 93 0 65 73 29
Siakam 60 177 237 7.2 157 4.8 101 0 38 70 22
Powell 18 104 122 3.0 71 1.8 95 0 45 73 7
Lowry 32 165 197 5.6 259 7.4 115 3 39 105 7
Boucher 77 188 265 6.3 43 1.0 116 0 23 30 81
Anunoby 34 109 143 5.7 41 1.6 72 0 44 42 19
Ellenson 3 9 12 6.0 5 2.5 7 0 0 0 0
Davis 9 56 65 2.0 36 1.1 48 0 17 27 7
Baynes 69 148 217 5.6 37 .9 90 0 12 34 16
Bembry 15 53 68 2.3 58 1.9 48 0 21 33 10
Johnson 18 62 80 2.2 44 1.2 60 0 27 24 10
Thomas 3 17 20 .8 9 .4 10 0 2 6 0
Watanabe 20 58 78 3.0 13 .5 24 0 10 8 13
Watson 3 24 27 1.2 9 .4 24 0 5 6 2
Flynn 1 11 12 .7 20 1.2 14 0 5 4 0
Len 0 11 11 1.6 3 .4 10 0 1 8 6
McCaw 1 2 3 .8 4 1.0 5 0 2 0 0
Harris 1 2 3 .8 2 .5 2 0 1 1 0
TEAM 388 1331 1719 40.9 1055 25.1 934 4 357 570 229
OPPONENTS 415 1518 1933 46.0 1119 26.6 859 1 292 700 250
