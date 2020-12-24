Toronto Raptors Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Siakam
|1
|39.0
|8-17
|.471
|3-7
|1-2
|.500
|20
|20.0
|Lowry
|1
|39.0
|7-15
|.467
|4-9
|0-0
|.000
|18
|18.0
|Boucher
|1
|15.0
|6-8
|.750
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|12
|12.0
|Powell
|1
|23.0
|2-11
|.182
|1-6
|7-8
|.875
|12
|12.0
|Baynes
|1
|28.0
|5-9
|.556
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|11
|11.0
|Thomas
|1
|20.0
|3-6
|.500
|3-5
|0-0
|.000
|9
|9.0
|VanVleet
|1
|30.0
|3-12
|.250
|2-8
|1-2
|.500
|9
|9.0
|Anunoby
|1
|36.0
|4-10
|.400
|0-5
|0-0
|.000
|8
|8.0
|Bembry
|1
|6.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Davis
|1
|3.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Flynn
|1
|1.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Johnson
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|1
|240.0
|38-89
|.427
|14-46
|9-12
|.750
|99
|99.0
|OPPONENTS
|1
|240.0
|42-80
|.525
|19-42
|10-20
|.500
|113
|113.0
