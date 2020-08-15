Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Siakam 60 35.2 500-1104 .453 131-365 240-303 .792 1371 22.9
Lowry 58 36.2 334-803 .416 164-466 294-343 .857 1126 19.4
VanVleet 54 35.7 319-773 .413 146-374 168-198 .848 952 17.6
Powell 52 28.4 296-598 .495 109-273 129-153 .843 830 16.0
Ibaka 55 27.0 343-670 .512 70-182 89-124 .718 845 15.4
Anunoby 69 29.9 286-566 .505 89-228 72-102 .706 733 10.6
Davis 72 16.8 199-436 .456 94-242 51-59 .864 543 7.5
Gasol 44 26.4 119-279 .427 57-148 36-49 .735 331 7.5
Hollis-Jefferson 60 18.7 155-329 .471 3-23 105-143 .734 418 7.0
Boucher 62 13.2 141-299 .472 38-118 91-116 .784 411 6.6
Thomas 41 10.7 73-150 .487 47-99 9-12 .750 202 4.9
McCaw 37 24.5 67-162 .414 23-71 13-18 .722 170 4.6
Watson 8 8.8 10-19 .526 4-9 7-9 .778 31 3.9
Johnson 25 6.0 22-59 .373 7-24 9-16 .563 60 2.4
Hernandez 6 4.7 5-14 .357 1-2 3-5 .600 14 2.3
Ponds 4 2.8 3-5 .600 1-2 2-2 1.000 9 2.3
Brissett 19 7.1 13-36 .361 3-15 8-10 .800 37 1.9
Miller 28 5.8 12-29 .414 8-22 3-8 .375 35 1.3
TEAM 72 241.4 2897-6331 .458 995-2663 1329-1670 .796 8118 112.8
OPPONENTS 72 241.4 2721-6359 .428 943-2798 1284-1670 .769 7669 106.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Siakam 64 375 439 7.3 207 3.5 170 0 61 148 53
Lowry 32 260 292 5.0 433 7.5 190 0 82 178 26
VanVleet 18 185 203 3.8 357 6.6 132 0 100 121 17
Powell 26 164 190 3.7 91 1.8 108 0 60 77 21
Ibaka 114 338 452 8.2 77 1.4 153 0 28 109 46
Anunoby 80 284 364 5.3 108 1.6 167 1 96 79 45
Davis 50 187 237 3.3 115 1.6 124 0 39 76 14
Gasol 31 244 275 6.2 147 3.3 124 0 34 59 38
Hollis-Jefferson 110 173 283 4.7 106 1.8 115 0 46 59 23
Boucher 107 170 277 4.5 26 .4 114 0 22 28 61
Thomas 9 52 61 1.5 22 .5 38 0 10 16 1
McCaw 19 67 86 2.3 79 2.1 60 0 39 29 4
Watson 2 13 15 1.9 5 .6 4 0 3 3 1
Johnson 7 30 37 1.5 20 .8 16 0 6 15 4
Hernandez 5 9 14 2.3 3 .5 6 0 1 3 0
Ponds 0 1 1 .2 2 .5 2 0 0 0 1
Brissett 9 17 26 1.4 7 .4 18 0 4 7 1
Miller 2 14 16 .6 11 .4 18 0 5 4 2
TEAM 685 2583 3268 45.4 1816 25.2 1559 1 636 1067 358
OPPONENTS 786 2530 3316 46.1 1841 25.6 1466 2 520 1212 395