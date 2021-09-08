Toronto-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Blue jays fourth. Alejandro Kirk flies out to center field to Brett Gardner. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walks. Jake Lamb walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Danny Jansen walks. Jake Lamb to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Danny Jansen to second. Jake Lamb to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Corey Dickerson pops out to shallow left field to Andrew Velazquez. Marcus Semien singles to left field, tagged out at second, Joey Gallo to DJ LeMahieu. Danny Jansen scores. Jake Lamb scores.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, Yankees 0.