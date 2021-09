Blue jays second. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep right center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles to deep left center field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Randal Grichuk strikes out swinging. Breyvic Valera walks. Danny Jansen grounds out to shortstop. Breyvic Valera out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 1, Twins 0.

Twins third. Byron Buxton doubles to left field. Jorge Polanco singles to center field. Byron Buxton scores. Josh Donaldson walks. Jorge Polanco to second. Mitch Garver singles to center field. Josh Donaldson to second. Jorge Polanco scores. Max Kepler strikes out swinging. Miguel Sano singles to left field. Mitch Garver to second. Josh Donaldson to third. Brent Rooker called out on strikes. Nick Gordon strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Twins 2, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays fourth. Teoscar Hernandez homers to left field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out swinging. Randal Grichuk singles to left field. Breyvic Valera singles to shallow right field. Randal Grichuk to third. Danny Jansen pops out to shallow left field to Andrelton Simmons. George Springer grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Miguel Sano.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 2, Twins 2.

Twins fifth. Josh Donaldson walks. Mitch Garver doubles to deep left field. Josh Donaldson to third. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Mitch Garver to third. Josh Donaldson scores. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging. Brent Rooker walks. Nick Gordon homers to right field. Brent Rooker scores. Mitch Garver scores. Andrelton Simmons singles to shallow left field. Byron Buxton grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Blue jays 2.

Twins seventh. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Miguel Sano grounds out to shortstop. Jake Cave out at second. Brent Rooker doubles to deep right field. Nick Gordon singles to center field. Brent Rooker scores. Andrelton Simmons grounds out to shortstop, Breyvic Valera to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 7, Blue jays 2.