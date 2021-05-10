Toronto Maple Leafs Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MAY 10, 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 16 Mitchell Marner 54 20 47 67 24 20 0 0 5 153 .131 F 34 Auston Matthews 50 40 25 65 24 10 10 0 12 214 .187 F 91 John Tavares 54 18 31 49 13 12 6 0 2 154 .117 F 88 William Nylander 49 17 24 41 11 14 4 0 2 129 .132 D 44 Morgan Rielly 53 5 29 34 17 12 1 0 1 98 .051 F 11 Zach Hyman 43 15 18 33 19 28 3 0 4 115 .130 F 19 Jason Spezza 52 10 20 30 3 6 1 0 2 77 .130 D 8 Jake Muzzin 51 3 21 24 18 29 0 1 0 97 .031 F 15 Alexander Kerfoot 54 8 13 21 3 12 0 1 1 66 .121 D 3 Justin Holl 53 2 18 20 14 25 0 0 1 50 .040 F 97 Joe Thornton 42 5 14 19 7 14 0 0 0 39 .128 F 65 Ilya Mikheyev 52 6 10 16 5 6 0 0 2 103 .058 D 78 T.J. Brodie 54 1 13 14 26 10 0 0 0 47 .021 F 47 Pierre Engvall 40 6 5 11 4 14 0 0 1 56 .107 F 12 Alex Galchenyuk 24 4 7 11 -1 14 0 0 0 43 .093 F 24 Wayne Simmonds 36 7 2 9 -2 45 3 0 0 60 .117 F 72 Travis Boyd 20 3 5 8 1 2 1 0 0 15 .200 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 30 5 2 7 -4 4 0 0 1 32 .156 D 23 Travis Dermott 49 2 4 6 -1 19 0 0 0 35 .057 F 77 Adam Brooks 10 4 1 5 4 0 1 1 0 9 .444 D 22 Zach Bogosian 45 0 4 4 7 49 0 0 0 36 .000 F 71 Nick Foligno 5 0 4 4 5 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 38 Rasmus Sandin 9 0 4 4 6 0 0 0 0 9 .000 D 43 Mikko Lehtonen 9 0 3 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 13 0 1 1 1 4 0 0 0 11 .000 F 61 Nic Petan 7 0 1 1 -2 4 0 0 0 8 .000 F 89 Nicholas Robertson 6 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 .000 F 20 Kenny Agostino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Joey Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 .000 D 55 Ben Hutton 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 37 Timothy Liljegren 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 26 Stefan Noesen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 49 Scott Sabourin 1 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 54 181 328 509 207 378 30 3 34 1682 .108 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 140 241 381 -216 398 31 6 19 1506 .093 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Frederik Andersen 23 1360 2.91 13 8 2 0 66 640 0.897 0 1 0 36 Jack Campbell 21 1224 2.11 17 2 2 2 43 562 0.923 0 0 0 30 Michael Hutchinson 8 421 2.42 4 2 1 1 17 211 0.919 0 0 0 33 David Rittich 4 220 2.71 1 1 1 0 10 89 0.888 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 54 3266 2.52 35 13 6 3 136 1502 .907 181 328 378 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3266 3.22 19 29 6 1 174 1675 .892 140 241 398 More for youSportsNWHL sell Connecticut Whale to new private ownership,...By Maggie VanoniSportsFormer UConn star Gabby Williams traded to LA Sparks,...By Sean Barker