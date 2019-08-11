Toronto FC rallies to tie Orlando City 1-1

Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado shoots on Orlando City's net during first-half MLS soccer match action in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

TORONTO (AP) — Patrick Mullins tied it in the 77th minute and Toronto FC played to a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night.

Benji Michel scored for Orlando City (8-11-6) in the 69th minute. Toronto is 9-11-5.

Toronto midfielder Marky Delgado was issued a yellow card in the 34th minute for a hard tackle on Nani. The Orlando midfielder stayed in the game after a brief delay for examination by the medical staff.

In the 82nd minute, Orlando's Lamine Sane was shown a yellow card for a hard tackle.