Toronto FC beats Rapids 3-2, spoiling Fraser's homecoming

Toronto FC defender Auro Jr. (96) watches as Colorado Rapids forward Kei Kamara (23) hits a header in the first half of MLS soccer action at BMO Field in Toronto, Sunday, Sept. 15 2019. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Jonathan Osorio broke a tie in the 70th minute and Toronto FC beat Colorado 3-2 on Sunday to spoil Rapids coach Robin Fraser's homecoming.

Fraser, a former Toronto assistant coach, had won three straight since taking charge of the Rapids (10-15-6) on Aug. 25.

Tsubasa Endoh and Alejandro Pozuelo scored to give Toronto (12-10-9) an early 2-0 lead. Keegan Rosenberry and Sam Nicholson countered for Colorado, with Nicholson tying it in the 62nd minute.