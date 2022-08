Red sox second. Christian Arroyo doubles to deep center field. Kike Hernandez singles to center field. Christian Arroyo scores. Franchy Cordero called out on strikes. Kevin Plawecki lines out to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Tommy Pham flies out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays third. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to deep left field. George Springer grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Franchy Cordero. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Franchy Cordero. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles to deep right center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Alejandro Kirk walks. Teoscar Hernandez singles to center field. Alejandro Kirk to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Bo Bichette singles to center field. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Alejandro Kirk to third. Matt Chapman walks. Bo Bichette to second. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Alejandro Kirk scores. Cavan Biggio singles to center field. Matt Chapman to third. Bo Bichette scores. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. walks. Cavan Biggio to second. George Springer triples to right field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Cavan Biggio scores. Matt Chapman scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to second base, Christian Arroyo to Franchy Cordero.

8 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 8, Red sox 1.

Blue jays seventh. Bo Bichette doubles to deep left field. Matt Chapman flies out to center field to Franchy Cordero. Cavan Biggio walks. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to center field. Cavan Biggio to third. Bo Bichette scores. George Springer grounds out to third base. Jackie Bradley Jr. out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 9, Red sox 1.

Red sox seventh. Franchy Cordero walks. Kevin Plawecki walks. Franchy Cordero to second. Rob Refsnyder strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kevin Plawecki out at second. Franchy Cordero scores. Throwing error by Cavan Biggio. Bobby Dalbec walks. Alex Verdugo to second. Rafael Devers hit by pitch. Bobby Dalbec to second. Alex Verdugo to third. J.D. Martinez flies out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Blue jays 9, Red sox 2.

Red sox ninth. Kevin Plawecki singles to right field. Rob Refsnyder singles to right field. Kevin Plawecki to second. Alex Verdugo called out on strikes. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers singles to right field. Rob Refsnyder to third. Kevin Plawecki scores. Reese McGuire lines out to left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 9, Red sox 3.