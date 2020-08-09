Toronto-Boston Runs

Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts walks. Mitch Moreland walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. Christian Vazquez singles to center field. Mitch Moreland to second. Xander Bogaerts scores. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to second base. Christian Vazquez out at second. Mitch Moreland to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. flies out to left field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Blue jays 0.

Blue jays seventh. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow infield. Rowdy Tellez flies out to deep right field to Kevin Pillar. Danny Jansen walks. Randal Grichuk to second. Cavan Biggio flies out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Randal Grichuk to third. Bo Bichette doubles to deep center field. Danny Jansen to third. Randal Grichuk scores. Travis Shaw walks. Teoscar Hernandez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 1, Red sox 1.

Blue jays eighth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flies out to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Randal Grichuk singles to right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to second base, Jose Peraza to Mitch Moreland. Randal Grichuk to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Danny Jansen grounds out to shallow left field, Rafael Devers to Mitch Moreland.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Red sox 1.