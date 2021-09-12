Toronto-Baltimore Runs

Blue jays first. Bo Bichette singles to right field. Marcus Semien walks. Bo Bichette to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Marcus Semien to second. Bo Bichette to third. Teoscar Hernandez hit by pitch. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Marcus Semien to third. Bo Bichette scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to center field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Marcus Semien scores. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow center field. Danny Jansen pops out to shallow infield to Ryan Mountcastle. Breyvic Valera strikes out swinging. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 5, Orioles 0.

Blue jays second. Bo Bichette strikes out on a foul tip. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers to left field. Teoscar Hernandez pops out to shallow center field to Ramon Urias.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 6, Orioles 0.

Orioles second. Anthony Santander walks. Ramon Urias walks. Anthony Santander to second. Ryan McKenna called out on strikes. Jorge Mateo singles to right field. Ramon Urias to second. Anthony Santander to third. Kelvin Gutierrez grounds out to shortstop, Breyvic Valera to Jake Lamb. Jorge Mateo to second. Ramon Urias to third. Anthony Santander scores. Austin Wynns singles to shallow right field. Jorge Mateo scores. Ramon Urias scores. Cedric Mullins grounds out to shallow infield, Steven Matz to Jake Lamb.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 6, Orioles 3.

Blue jays third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walks. Randal Grichuk doubles. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Danny Jansen doubles to deep left field. Randal Grichuk scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Breyvic Valera singles to right field, tagged out at second, Austin Hays to Ryan Mountcastle. Danny Jansen scores. Jake Lamb homers to right field. Bo Bichette singles to center field. Marcus Semien singles to deep left field. Bo Bichette to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Marcus Semien to second. Bo Bichette to third. Teoscar Hernandez homers to right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Marcus Semien scores. Bo Bichette scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walks. Randal Grichuk flies out to right field to Austin Hays. Danny Jansen doubles to deep left field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to third. Breyvic Valera doubles to deep right center field. Danny Jansen scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging.

10 runs, 9 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 16, Orioles 3.

Orioles third. Ryan Mountcastle homers to center field. Austin Hays grounds out to shortstop, Breyvic Valera to Jake Lamb. Anthony Santander flies out to center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Ramon Urias flies out to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 16, Orioles 4.

Blue jays fifth. Teoscar Hernandez hit by pitch. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to left field. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Ryan Mountcastle. Danny Jansen lines out to shallow left field to Kelvin Gutierrez. Breyvic Valera strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue jays 18, Orioles 4.

Blue jays sixth. Jake Lamb walks. Corey Dickerson pinch-hitting for Bo Bichette. Corey Dickerson singles to right field. Jake Lamb to second. Marcus Semien pops out to second base to Ramon Urias. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flies out to center field to Ryan McKenna. Teoscar Hernandez singles to left field. Corey Dickerson to second. Jake Lamb to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walks. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Corey Dickerson to third. Jake Lamb scores. Randal Grichuk singles to right field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Corey Dickerson scores. Danny Jansen singles to center field. Randal Grichuk to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Breyvic Valera flies out to deep left field to Austin Hays.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 22, Orioles 4.

Orioles sixth. Anthony Santander homers to left field. Jahmai Jones pinch-hitting for Ramon Urias. Jahmai Jones strikes out swinging. Ryan McKenna grounds out to shortstop, Marcus Semien to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.. Richie Martin pinch-hitting for Jorge Mateo. Richie Martin singles to shallow left field. Kelvin Gutierrez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 22, Orioles 5.

Orioles seventh. Austin Wynns homers to left field. DJ Stewart walks. Ryan Mountcastle strikes out swinging. Austin Hays doubles to deep center field. DJ Stewart scores. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging. Jahmai Jones grounds out to shortstop, Marcus Semien to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 22, Orioles 7.