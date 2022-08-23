Toronto 9, Boston 3

E_Biggio (4). DP_Toronto 0, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Boston 11. 2B_Guerrero Jr. 2 (27), Bradley Jr. (21), Gurriel Jr. (29), Bichette (29), Arroyo (11). 3B_Chapman (1), Springer (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Stripling W,6-3 6 6 1 1 1 6 Kikuchi 2-3 0 1 1 3 1 Phelps 2 3 1 1 0 4 Richards 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Boston Winckowski L,5-7 2 2-3 6 6 6 2 2 Davis 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 1 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2 Sawamura 1 2 1 1 1 0 Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 2 McGuire 1 0 0 0 0 0

Phelps pitched to 5 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Kikuchi (Devers).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:18. A_30,963 (37,755).