Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|3
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|McNeil 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Biggio 3b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guillorme 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bichette dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Grichuk cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Frazier 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Canó ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Toronto
|020
|005
|00x
|—
|7
E_Rosario (2). DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 9, Toronto 6. 2B_Nimmo (7), Espinal (4), Biggio (13). HR_Gurriel Jr. (7).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Peterson L,4-2
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Brach
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Hughes
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Ramírez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Ryu W,4-1
|6
|8
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Hatch
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dolis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Brach pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Hatch pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:12.
