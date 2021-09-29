Toronto 4, Ottawa 0

Toronto 1 2 1 - 4 Ottawa 0 0 0 - 0 First Period_1, Toronto, Kampf 1 (Gusev, Dahlstrom), 13:25. Second Period_2, Toronto, Bunting 1 (Kase, Ho-Sang), 15:41 (pp). 3, Toronto, Bunting 2 (Ho-Sang, Sandin), 17:52 (pp). Third Period_4, Toronto, Bunting 3 (Amadio, Ho-Sang), 18:43 (pp). Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-15-7_32. Ottawa 7-5-7_19. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 3 of 7; Ottawa 0 of 5. Goalies_Toronto, Mrazek 0-0-0 (19 shots-19 saves). Ottawa, Sogaard 0-0-0 (7-6), Ottawa, Gustavsson 0-0-0 (25-22). A_0 (18,572). T_2:38. Referees_Dean Morton, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Ben O'Quinn.