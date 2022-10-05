Toronto 125, Boston 119

Anunoby 4-8 2-2 10, Barnes 3-6 2-2 8, Siakam 5-11 3-4 13, Trent Jr. 4-10 0-0 9, VanVleet 3-12 0-0 7, Achiuwa 4-12 4-4 13, Boucher 2-5 0-0 4, G.Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Jo.Jackson 5-8 2-2 13, Wilson 2-5 5-6 9, Young 0-4 0-2 0, Banton 4-8 0-1 8, Birch 4-4 0-0 10, Koloko 3-4 0-0 6, Dowtin 5-7 0-2 10. Totals 50-109 18-25 125.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title