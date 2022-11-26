Toronto 105, Dallas 100

Bullock 0-4 4-4 4, Finney-Smith 5-12 3-3 16, Powell 3-3 2-2 8, Dinwiddie 6-11 0-0 15, Doncic 8-15 6-9 24, Kleber 5-7 0-0 11, Wood 3-8 2-4 10, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Hardaway Jr. 2-5 0-0 4, Campazzo 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 35-73 19-24 100.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title