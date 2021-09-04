Toronto 10, Oakland 8

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|10
|
|Harrison ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|2
|1
|3
|
|Allen ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Canha lf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Dickerson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder rf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grichuk ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Valera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Oakland
|000
|010
|205
|—
|8
|Toronto
|011
|200
|33x
|—
|10