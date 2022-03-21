Top-seeded NC State women beat Kansas State, reach Sweet 16 AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer March 21, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 6:11 p.m.
1 of11 North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) reacts after a 3-point basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. Ben McKeown/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Kansas State's Ayoka Lee (50) attempts to shoot as North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. Ben McKeown/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 North Carolina State's Camille Hobby (41) handles the ball as Kansas State's Taylor Lauterbach defends during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. Ben McKeown/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Kansas State's Brylee Glenn (5) drives against North Carolina State's Raina Perez, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. Ben McKeown/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 North Carolina State's Kayla Jones (25) and Kansas State's Ayoka Lee, top, battle for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. Ben McKeown/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore reacts to a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. Ben McKeown/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie reacts to a call during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 21, 2022. Ben McKeown/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kayla Jones scored 18 points to help top-seeded North Carolina State beat Kansas State 89-57 in Monday's second round of the NCAA Tournament, earning a fourth straight trip to the Sweet 16.
Raina Perez and Diamond Johnson each added 15 points for the Wolfpack (31-3), who won their 12th straight game behind a dominating second-quarter performance. N.C. State shot 55% and made 9 of 19 3-pointers, romping to a lopsided win in front of a loud Reynolds Coliseum crowd for the final time this season.