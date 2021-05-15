Top-pick Collier makes her debut, Wings beat new-look Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 23 points, No. 1 overall pick Charli Collier had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Dallas beat the new-look Los Angeles Sparks 94-71 on Friday night for coach Vickie Johnson's first victory with the Wings.

Collier, a rookie from Texas, was 4 of 6 from the field in her debut and fellow top-five pick Chelsea Dungee played the final two minutes for the Wings. Awak Kuier, the No. 2 selection in Dallas' busy draft, did not play.