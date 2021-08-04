Tokyo Games may send even more international players to NBA

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) \u2014 There were 49 NBA players at the Tokyo Games when the Olympics started. Make it 50. The San Antonio Spurs agreed to terms with Australia center Jock Landale to a two-year contract on Wednesday \u2014 one day before Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, the coach of the U.S. men\u2019s national team, faces Landale and the Australians in the Olympic semifinals. \u201cOne of the hardest workers in the game just kept getting better until he was inevitable,\u201d Landale\u2019s agent, Sammy Wloszczowski of SIG Sports, wrote on Twitter. Landale going to the Spurs adds another interesting subplot to the U.S.-Australia semifinal. The primary one might be this: Patty Mills, who was the longest-tenured current Spurs player for Popovich before agreeing to sign with the Brooklyn Nets this week, is the starting point guard for the Boomers. Mills' decision, first reported by ESPN, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the agreement. \u201cHe\u2019s obviously meant a great deal to me for a very long time,\u201d Mills \u2014 who has yet not addressed the decision to join the Nets specifically, instead insisting his focus remain on Australia's Olympic quest \u2014 said on Tuesday of Popovich. Landale wasn\u2019t an unknown entity to NBA teams before Tokyo. He had been part of summer league before and had tried in the past to get into the NBA, but his play in these Olympics made it clear that his game would fit in the U.S. He\u2019s shooting 55% in the Olympics, sixth-best in the tournament, while making half his 3-point tries and tying for the free-throw percentage so far after shooting 11 for 12 there. \u201cThere\u2019s a lot of really good players in it all started in \u201992, with the Dream Team,\u201d USA Basketball men\u2019s national managing director Jerry Colangelo said. \u201cFor some reason, that exposed the game in a way that never had been done before, and international players started really dreaming about making it to the NBA.\u201d Of the four teams and 48 players left in the Olympic men\u2019s field, there are 32 with current or past NBA ties \u2014 all 12 from the U.S. roster, eight from Australia, eight from France and four from Slovenia. \u201cAt the end of the day, it just shows our game is becoming more international,\u201d U.S. center Bam Adebayo said. And Landale might not be the only player to reach the NBA from the Tokyo Games, either. There are plenty of players who aren\u2019t wearing the USA Basketball uniform that are, or should, be getting noticed. A look at some who could be headed to the NBA sooner than later: SIMONE FONTECCHIO, ITALY The 25-year-old averaged 19.3 points in his four games at these Olympics, leading the Italians to the quarterfinals. A 6-foot-8 wing, Fontecchio has flirted with the NBA before, had a draft workout with Boston before not getting selected in 2015, and hasn\u2019t ruled out leaving Europe. \u201cI just think it\u2019s all about opportunity to show your potential,"Fontecchio said. \u201cRight now, I\u2019m happy where I am ... but the future, you never know what\u2019s going to happen,\u201d MIKE TOBEY, SLOVENIA Slovenia\u2019s center was born in New York, went to high school in New Jersey, played college basketball at Virginia and he played two games in the NBA for Charlotte in 2017. Tobey is the leading rebounder in these Olympics at 12.5 per game and has clicked perfectly with Luka Doncic to help Slovenia to an undefeated summer so far. \u201cI really enjoy playing in Europe as well,\u201d Tobey said. \u201cI play for a great team in Spain, Valencia. I love it there. It\u2019s like a second home. If the (NBA) opportunity presented itself one day, absolutely, but right now I love my home.\u201d NICK KAY, AUSTRALIA Another big man who has been great in Tokyo, Kay is shooting 71% on 2-point shots in Australia\u2019s first four games, 78% inside the restricted area and has some range \u2014 all but a requirement right now in the NBA game. He played college basketball in the U.S. for Division 2\u2019s Metro State and turned 29 on Tuesday. ANDREAS OBST, GERMANY In the 3-point era of the NBA, Obst might be able to slide right in. He took 35 3\u2019s in Germany\u2019s four games at the Olympics; through the quarterfinals, only Damian Lillard of the U.S. and Mills attempted more 3\u2019s per game than Obst. ONDREJ BALVIN, CZECH REPUBLIC He has two things that can\u2019t be taught: height and touch. The 7-foot-1 Balvin shot 69% in these Olympics and showed a knack for getting to the offensive glass. The question for the 28-year-old is range, but if a team is looking for a pure post player Balvin \u2014 who had summer league experience seven years ago \u2014 might be worth consideration. ___ More AP Olympics: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/2020-tokyo-olympics and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports