Timmy Trumpet plays after big Nimmo catch, Mets beat Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo saved Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets with a breathtaking catch at the center-field fence, and Edwin Díaz entered to Timmy Trumpet's live horns at Citi Field before closing out the Los Angeles Dodgers for a scintillating 2-1 victory Wednesday night.

Starling Marte hit a two-run homer off All-Star lefty Tyler Anderson (13-3) as the Mets evened the three-game showdown between the top two teams in the National League.