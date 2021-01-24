Timme scores 22, leads No. 1 Gonzaga over Pacific 95-49 NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 12:37 a.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 points and freshman Jalen Suggs came close to a triple-double as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga crushed Pacific 95-49 on Saturday night for its 19th consecutive victory dating to last season.
Corey Kispert had 16 points and Joel Ayayi scored 12 for Gonzaga (15-0, 6-0 West Coast Conference), which won its 47th consecutive home game — the longest streak in the nation. Suggs finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS