Timme's 30 lead No. 2 Gonzaga over BYU 110-84 NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2022 Updated: Jan. 14, 2022 1:20 a.m.
1 of9 Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, shoots in front of BYU forward Caleb Lohner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren secures a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against BYU, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 BYU forward Caleb Lohner shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther, left, drives to the basket and is fouled by BYU forward Atiki Ally Atiki during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against BYU, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 BYU guard Alex Barcello shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. Young Kwak/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting and No. 2 Gonzaga beat rival BYU 110-84 on Thursday night to extend the nation's longest home winning streak to 61 games.
Andrew Nembhard had 22 points and 12 assists, and Julian Strawther added 20 points for Gonzaga (13-2, 2-0 West Coast), which shot 69% in the game and made 11 3-pointers. Chet Holmgren added 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Written By
NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS