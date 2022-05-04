Tigers take advantage of miscues, edge Pirates, 3-2 DANA GAURUDER, Associated Press May 4, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Detroit Tigers center fielder Derek Hill, right, greets second baseman Jonathan Schoop after the ninth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach walks away from home plate umpire Jordan Baker after striking out during the ninth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Gregory Soto reacts after striking out Pittsburgh Pirates' Roberto Perez during the ninth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Gregory Soto throws during the ninth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Pittsburgh Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach listens to home plate umpire Jordan Baker after striking out during the ninth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez connects for a two-run single during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Akil Baddoo scored on third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-out error during Detroit's three-run fifth inning, and the Tigers edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Tigers finished with just three hits, but they scored three unearned runs on their way to their second victory in nine games. Alex Lange (1-1) got two outs for the win, and Gregory Soto worked the ninth for his fourth save.