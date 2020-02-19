Tigers beat Warde, lock up FCIAC playoff berth

How many girls basketball teams can go scoreless in a quarter and still win the game?

Ridgefield has now done it twice this season

Despite scoring no points in the second quarter, the visiting Tigers edged Fairfield Warde, 42-40, on Monday night and clinched an FCIAC playoff berth. Ridgefield also was held scoreless in the second quarter of a road victory over Darien earlier this season.

Depending on the outcome of Wednesday’s regular-season finale against Wilton, Ridgefield (13-6) will be either the seventh or eighth seed for the conference quarterfinals, which take place Saturday (times TBA) at Staples High School in Westport.

In Monday’s game, Warde outscored Ridgefield, 10-0, in the second quarter to go ahead 18-9 at halftime.

“We were rushing ... our bodies and minds were moving at the same speed,” Ridgefield coach Rob Coloney said. “We panicked at times.”

The Tigers responded in the third quarter, pouring in 21 points and opening a 30-28 lead entering the final period. Cameron McClellan hit four of her six 3-pointers in the third quarter to spark Ridgefield.

Cameron McClellan hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points in Ridgefield's win over Fairfield Warde.

“Cameron had a huge night; she was shooting the ball so confidently,” Coloney said.

Ridgefield was able to preserve its two-point cushion in the fourth quarter and get its 10th victory in the last 12 games.

“We’ve been playing playoff basketball for the last week and a half,” Coloney said. “We want to keep that intensity going against Wilton and have it carry over into Saturday.”

McClellan finished with a game-high 18 points for the Tigers. Kate Wagner added nine points, and Cali Stietzel and Cara Sheafe each scored six points.

Notes: Ridgefield was coming off a 44-33 home win over St. Joseph last Thursday.

The Tigers led 9-3 after one quarter, 20-11 at halftime, and 31-18 through three quarters.

McClellan paced Ridgefield’s balanced scoring with 10 points. She made both of her 3-point attempts and was 4-for-4 from the foul line.

Wagner contributed eight points and Kelly Chittenden and Sabrina Grizzaffi each had five points.