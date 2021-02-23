Authorities: No evidence Tiger Woods was impaired in crash STEFANIE DAZIO and DOUG FERGUSON, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 6:38 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday when his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over several times and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.
Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed into a raised median shortly before 7:15 a.m., crossed two oncoming lanes and rolled over several times, authorities said at a news conference. No other cars were involved. Woods was alert and able to communicate as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out.
Written By
STEFANIE DAZIO and DOUG FERGUSON