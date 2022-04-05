Tiger Woods plans to play the Masters and thinks he can win DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer April 5, 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Two words can go a long way when Tiger Woods is behind them.
No one would have been surprised if Woods never played golf again after a car crash in Los Angeles that damaged his right leg so badly he said doctors raised the prospect of amputation. Out of the public eye for nine months, Woods sent hopes soaring last November with a video of him swinging the club with a simple message, “Making progress.”