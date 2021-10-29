Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Auburn 56, Decatur 12 East Jefferson Co-op 43, Klahowya 6 Eastlake 21, Bothell 3 Entiat 38, Soap Lake 20 Friday Harbor 13, Coupeville 6 Kiona-Benton 6, Wahluke 0 Lake Quinault 56, Washington School For The Deaf 14 Lind-Ritzville\/Sprague 15, Colfax 14 Mountain View 38, Evergreen (Vancouver) 7 Napavine 46, Morton\/White Pass 8 Olympic 56, Sequim 0 Omak 41, Cascade (Leavenworth) 14 Onalaska 60, Stevenson 0 Peninsula 50, Capital 6 Southridge 21, Walla Walla 0 Todd Beamer 29, Kent Meridian 18 Toledo 34, Rainier 0 Washington 28, Franklin Pierce 0 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/ ___ Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http:\/\/ScoreStream.com