Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 46, Amarillo Caprock 14

¶ Bryan 30, Killeen 14

¶ Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0

¶ Dallas Jesuit 49, Irving Nimitz 14

¶ Dallas White 62, Dallas Samuell 7

¶ Fort Bend Elkins 30, Fort Bend Dulles 0

¶ Galena Park North Shore 45, Humble Summer Creek 16

¶ Northwest Eaton 22, Keller Central 19

¶ South Grand Prairie 42, Arlington Houston 21

¶ Spring Westfield 70, Aldine MacArthur 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ Brownsville Memorial 21, McAllen Rowe 19

¶ Dallas Kimball 54, Dallas Spruce 6

¶ Dallas Wilson 48, Dallas Adams 14

¶ Fort Bend Hightower 61, Fort Bend Kempner 0

¶ Frisco Reedy 63, Denton 0

¶ Grapevine 73, FW North Side 14

¶ Mercedes 63, PSJA Southwest 0

¶ Mesquite Poteet 44, Dallas Conrad 0

¶ New Caney 56, Conroe Caney Creek 0

¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 49, CC Tuloso-Midway 3

¶ SA Burbank 6, SA Memorial 2

CLASS 4A=

¶ Argyle 77, Carrollton Ranchview 7

¶ Boerne 54, Uvalde 17

¶ Dallas Hillcrest 63, Dallas Adamson 0

¶ Kennedale 63, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Miami 53, Hedley 47

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Austin Regents 38, Boerne Geneva 14

¶ FW Trinity Valley 26, Irving Cistercian 0

OTHER=

¶ Houston Lamar def. Houston Chavez , forfeit

¶ Lefors def. Darrouzett , forfeit

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

