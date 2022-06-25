Thunder GM Presti hopes Holmgren is latest star draft pick

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder general manager Sam Presti has a stunningly successful history with high draft picks.
Back when the Thunder were still the Seattle SuperSonics, Presti made Kevin Durant the No. 2 overall pick in 2007 and Russell Westbrook No. 4 overall in 2008. The team moved to Oklahoma City for the 2008-09 season before Presti selected James Harden third overall in 2009. The trio took the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012, and all three were on the NBA's 75th Anniversary team listing the 75 greatest players in league history.