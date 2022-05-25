Thor hammers Rangers with 8 strong innings in Halos' 5-3 win

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Noah Syndergaard allowed one run over eight strong innings of four-hit ball in his longest appearance since returning from elbow surgery, and Jared Walsh homered in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.
Luis Rengifo and Tyler Wade had RBI singles during a four-run fourth inning for the Angels, who have won three straight following a four-game skid that began with three losses in Texas last week.