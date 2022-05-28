Thompson outpitches Cueto as Cubs beat White Sox 5-1 ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer May 28, 2022
CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO FRANK INSTEAD OF PATRICK - Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel (18) watches his RBI-single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs starter Keegan Thompson delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, of Japan, looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger (30) celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a Andrelton Simmons groundout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel (5) celebrates with teammate Frank Schwindel (18) at home plate after scoring on a Patrick Wisdom double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, right, argues with home plate umpire Nestor Ceja, left, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago White Sox starter Johnny Cueto delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom (16) slides safely into home plate on a Frank Schwindel single while Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, misses the throw during the first inning of a baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Chicago.
15 of15
CHICAGO (AP) — Keegan Thompson outpitched Johnny Cueto over five sharp innings in a spot start, Frank Schwindel drove in two runs and the Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 5-1 on Saturday night.
Thompson (5-0) matched his longest outing of the season, allowing one run and five hits at Guaranteed Rate Field. The right-hander struck out four and walked one in his third start and 11th appearance.
ANDREW SELIGMAN