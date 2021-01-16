Thomas, Watford rally LSU past South Carolina 85-80

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cameron Thomas scored 25 points, Trendon Watford had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and LSU rallied to beat South Carolina 85-80 on Saturday night.

The Tigers (10-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed for nearly 34 minutes of game time but went on a 20-4 run during the final eight minutes with Thomas scoring the last six points to make it 84-76 with 34 seconds left. The Gamecocks (3-3, 1-1) missed 11 straight shots from the field while the game slipped away.