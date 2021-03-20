The Latest: G'town takes a knee to kick off Day 2 of NCAAs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the first round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

The second full day of the NCAA Tournament is underway. Georgetown started it by kneeling during the national anthem.

The Hoyas locked arms and took a knee during “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of their opening game against Colorado.

Coached by former star Patrick Ewing, Georgetown is a 12 seed after making March Madness with a four-wins-in-four-days streak through the Big East Tournament.

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan will also be in action Saturday.

Friday’s action featured three big upsets — pulled off by No. 12 Oregon State, No. 13 North Texas and No. 15 Oral Roberts. Two of the upset victims — Ohio State and Purdue — were from the Big Ten.

