The Latest: NHL ended February with 4 players on COVID list

3 1of3Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) makes a save on a shot from Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)Sean Kilpatrick/APShow MoreShow Less 2of3New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) pulls off his mask during a timeout during the first period of an NHL game against the Washington Capitals Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)Andrew Mills/APShow MoreShow Less 3of3 The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ The NHL closed February with a season-low-matching four players on its COVID-19 list. Detroit’s Patrik Nemeth entered the protocol on Sunday, while Ottawa’s Ryan Dzingel and Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny were cleared after spending two weeks on the list. Konecny was the final Flyers player in the protocol after the team had as many as seven on the list on Feb. 17. The overall NHL numbers have stayed in single digits since Feb. 22, when there were nine players in the protocol. Overall, that’s down from a season-high 59 players on the list Feb. 12. Nemeth’s addition ups the total to 129 players having spent at least one day in the protocol. The New Jersey Devils top that list with 21 players affected and spending a combined 259 days on the COVID-19 list. Montreal and Calgary are the only NHL teams that have not had a player placed in protocol since the season began on Jan. 13. ___ More for youSportsSigns point to Sorenstam playing in U.S. Senior Women's...By Joe MorelliSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. Marquette: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug Bonjour The men’s basketball game between Washington State and Arizona State scheduled for Monday will not be played due to COVID-19 issues in the Cougars’ program. Arizona State won 77-74 in overtime when the teams played on Saturday, but a Washington State player tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning. The game had been rescheduled from earlier in the season due to coronavirus issues at Arizona State. The Sun Devils close out the regular season against Colorado and Utah this week. ___ The Football Championship Subdivision game between East Tennessee and Wofford on Saturday has been postponed. The game was supposed to be played at Wofford, but the Terriers have dropped below the guidelines for available players at a specific position group due to COVID-19 player opt-outs and injuries. The teams play in the Southern Conference. There was no immediate word of when the game might be rescheduled. East Tennessee will host Furman on March 13, while Wofford will head to Samford that same day. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports