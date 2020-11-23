The Latest: Limited number of fans OK'd for English stadiums

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Supporters will be allowed to return to English sports stadiums from next week after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The changes take effect after England’s national lockdown ends on Dec. 2.

A maximum of 4,000 fans will initially be allowed into venues in the areas with the lowest COVID-19 infection rates and up to 2,000 in the areas placed in the next tier of restrictions.

The highest-risk areas still won’t be allowed fans.

Plans for the return of spectators in October were put on hold due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Borussia Dortmund says attacking midfielder Reinier has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement comes a day before Dortmund is to play Belgian club Brugge in the Champions League.

Dortmund says Reinier is in isolation at home and is not showing symptoms. He is on loan at from Real Madrid.

Reinier most recently played for the Brazilian under-23 national team in two friendlies in Egypt during the last international break. He wasn’t in the Dortmund squad for the 5-2 Bundesliga victory over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

