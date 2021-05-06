The Latest: MLB's Atlanta Braves to offer free vaccinations

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Atlanta Braves will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations for fans at Truist Park during their games Friday and Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those who are 18 and older, while the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be provided to those who are 16 and 17.

Each person who gets vaccinated is eligible to receive two free tickets to a future Braves game.

The team is asking fans to register for the vaccine at www.braves.com/gamevaccine. Walk-ups will also be admitted as long as supplies last.

___

The Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association will relocate to Jackson, Tennessee, for this season because of Canadian government COVID-19 restrictions on border crossings.

American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub said in a statement Thursday that the indefinite closure of the U.S.-Canada border required the team to always have a backup plan.

The Goldeyes will play home games at The Ballpark at Jackson, which was home to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ farm team in the Double-A Southern League through 2019. Jackson was among the teams that lost affiliations when Major League Baseball took over operation of the minor leagues this season.

Winnipeg’s first home game in Jackson is May 21 against the Chicago Dogs.

___

