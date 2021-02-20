The Latest: Blue Jackets get green light for limited crowds

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Columbus Blue Jackets received permission from state authorities to allow a limited number of fans at games starting next week.

The city of Columbus and the Ohio Department of Health signed off on the plan to allow up to 1,953 fans -- 10% of Nationwide Arena’s capacity -- for the last 16 home games, beginning March 2 against Detroit.

Fans entering the building must complete an online check-in questionnaire and wear masks. They will be grouped in “seating pods” to maintain physical distancing. Tickets will be digital and concession stands cashless.

Fans have not been at games in Columbus this season because of COVID-19 restrictions. The last time the venue welcomed spectators was March 1, 2020, about a week before the pandemic began and shut down sports nationwide.

The Blue Jackets join a few other NHL teams allowing limited numbers of fans.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports