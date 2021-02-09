The Latest: 9 players test positive at French soccer club

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The British variant of the coronavirus is causing problems for a second-division soccer club in France.

FC Chambly says nine of its players have been infected with the more contagious COVID-19 variant. Three staff members and one management official have also tested positive at the club.

The club says it is “worried about what will happen next” because the rest of the team continues to train and risks being contaminated.

Chambly says further testing will be carried out ahead of its league match at Clermont on Saturday.

