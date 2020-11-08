The Latest: Jake Luton strikes quickly with TD toss in debut

The Latest on Week 9 in the NFL (all times EST):

1:20 p.m.

The second pass of Jake Luton’s NFL career went for a touchdown.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie from Oregon State, making his pro debut in place of Gardner Minshew (thumb), dropped a 73-yard dime to DJ Chark on third down and 8.

It was exactly what the Jaguars were hoping for when they inserted Luton into the lineup following a bye week. They raved about his arm strength and deep-ball accuracy, believing he would be an instant boost for a receiving corps that features Chark, Chris Conley and rookie Laviska Shenault.

—Mark Long reporting from Jacksonville.

1:05 p.m.

Eleven NFL teams entered Week 9 with two or fewer losses. That’s the most since 1996 when a dozen teams had two or fewer losses through eight weeks.

Three of today’s games feature two teams with one or two losses.

They are:

Seattle (6-1) at Buffalo (6-2)

Baltimore (5-2) at Indianapolis (5-2)

and New Orleans (5-2) at Tampa Bay (6-2)

This marks just the fifth week since the 1970 merger that there are at least three games between teams with two or fewer losses in Week 9 or later.

That last time that happened was in 1999.

--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

